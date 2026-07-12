Dubbo’s famed ArtClub will host a free school holiday art workshop in Narromine, making messages and love letters for the Narromine Wetlands – with rocks!

“Rock On” workshop participants will explore storytelling and the magic of biodiversity that the wetlands environment brings to us, organiser Kerri Palmer told Dubbo Photo News.

“One point of reference will be the new public artwork, the Sacred Kingfisher mural by Fishdog Studio,” she said, which appears on a wall at the Narromine Sports Centre where the workshop will be held.

Rocks decorated in the workshop will be placed around the Narromine Wetlands, Kerri said, providing much enjoyment for visitors to the popular community project that regularly attracts walkers, nature lovers, birdwatchers and environmental enthusiasts.

The “Rock On” workshop takes place on Wednesday, July 15, from 10am to 1pm at the sports centre.

“There is no cost to participants, as the workshop is funded by Narromine Shire Council. All ages and all skill levels are welcome,” Kerri added.

To register, contact Kerri at ArtClub on 0418 605 041 or email hello@artclubdub.com.