Local community groups, sporting clubs and service organisations in Narromine Shire have the opportunity to attend two free practical workshops.

To be held at the Narromine Aero Club, the 90-minute early evening workshops will focus on two important areas: attracting and retaining volunteers, and finding the right funding to bring community projects to life.

Facilitated by non-profit sector expert Natalie Bramble from the Dubbo-based NFP Guide, the workshops will help local groups understand two very important areas that are key to every group.

The first workshop, “Get Volunteer Ready”, will be held on Monday, November 23, followed by “Get Funding Ready” on Monday, November 30, and will run from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The volunteer-themed workshop will explore practical ways to attract, welcome and retain the most valuable assets of every non-profit group – their volunteers – helping organisations create a positive and rewarding experience for the people who give their time.

The funding-themed workshop will look at identifying suitable funding opportunities and preparing stronger applications to give community projects the best chance of success when applying for grants.

Narromine Shire Council general manager Jane Redden said the workshops were developed in response to local feedback from residents and community organisations about the support they need to keep doing great things in the region.

“We've listened to what our community has told us,” Ms Redden said.

“Through community surveys, community strategic planning and conversations across the Narromine Region, people have shared what matters to them and how council can better support local clubs and organisations.”

Ms Redden said it takes time, effort and the right kind of support to attract and retain volunteers and finding the funding to make projects happen can sometimes be a big hurdle for groups to navigate.

“These workshops are a chance to learn something new, share experiences and take away practical ideas that can make a real difference,” she said.

“We'd love to see club and committee members, volunteers and anyone passionate about their community get involved.”

Anyone interested in attending the workshops on behalf of their community, sporting or non-profit group can register to attend the free workshops via the council website at yoursay.narromine.nsw.gov.au.