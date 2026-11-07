The floods that devastated the tiny country of Nepal in late August and again in mid-October, killing more than 1500 people and impacting around 85,000 people according to UNICEF, have shell-shocked the tiny landlocked nation nestled in the mountainous Himalayas, and prompted an outpouring of support from around the world.

Locally, Narromine's proactive Generocity Church used the recent Dolly Parton Festival as an opportunity to raise funds for the relief effort. It ran a cafe and barbecue at the festival on Saturday, October 10, raising more than $2500.

"If you were in church on Sunday, October 11, I would have said in the region of $2800," Generocity Church spokesperson David Taylor told Dubbo Photo News.

"We've also had a fundraising drive within our church network and [the festival] gave a huge boost to that," he added.

Narromine's Generocity Church is part of a network of 18 affiliated churches which have been active in Nepal for many years, David said.

"Most of our churches are in the south-west corner of Nepal, and the floods happened in the Tibetan border area. None of our church families were affected but they know people who were.

"We have local Nepali people in our community here who would know people who were there and affected," he said.

David paid tribute to church members and the local community who donated items for the Dolly Festival cafe and barbecue, businesses that provided items at low or no cost, and those locals who volunteered their time to assist.

"Volunteer time can never be calculated," he said.

The funds raised on the festival day from their cafe selling hot drinks and Devonshire teas, supported by the barbecue selling hamburgers and other items, were significantly more than the previous year, he added.

"All the proceeds are going towards the local flood appeals," David explained, clarifying the funds would be used by their church network in Nepal for local distribution to impacted people as needed.

David said the Generocity Church membership were heartened to have raised a lot of money locally to support flood relief efforts in Nepal.

They even met others at the festival who have been involved in building wells in Nepal who were very interested in learning about the church network's work in that country.

The good work of the church continues. If you would like further information, follow Narromine Generocity Church on social media.