Bringing much-needed, free monthly paediatric clinics to central west families via the Medi Wings program, Gilgandra Country Women's Association's (CWA) partnership with non-profit Little Wings is off to a “flying” start.

Officially launched in mid-April, the May meeting of Gilgandra CWA heard from President Jess Reed that fundraising has already covered the service for the rest of the year.

Gilgandra CWA Evening Branch's May get-together also catalogued a number of other admirable efforts for the community from the CWA volunteers.

Attendees heard the Medical Wings partnership – which also includes Gilgandra Council, Gilgandra Local Aboriginal Medical Service (GLAMS), Gilgandra Services Club, Gilgandra Lions, and the Tooraweenah CWA branch – is powering ahead.

The collaboration costs $18,000 per year to run, the meeting was told, with community efforts already ensuring funding is covered until the end of 2026. This was an “awesome result”.

Other community contributions by the Gil CWA ladies included supporting Macquarie Home Stay by providing and serving the evening meals recently at the facility for visiting families with children in Dubbo Hospital.

Their catering effort at the recent Gilgandra Show was also very successful, after a request to help out from the Show Society. This included providing morning tea and lunch in the well-equipped meal luncheon pavilion. As well as their iconic scones served with cream and jam, dinner included pumpkin soup and curried sausages and rice served with a bread roll, all selling out very quickly.

Members have been very busy over recent weeks with other works as well, with President Jess also providing a positive financial report.

In the Handicraft Report, the CWA of NSW Chairperson's choice this year is for Brazilian embroidery featuring “flowers” developed in the 1960’s using rayon thread instead of cotton to give a shiny finish. The Branch Challenge this year is for four coat hangers made with four different techniques by four CWA Members.

The Agriculture Report discussed the native Casuarina (she-oak) forests that still cover much of eastern inland Australia. The meeting heard that casuarina is very hard, dense wood which makes it an excellent fuel for fires, which Aboriginal tribes regularly used. It was also utilised to make a variety of tools including hand-spears, digging sticks, clubs, and boomerangs.

The International Report on the country of study for 2026, Fiji, heard of the “amazing” international seminar hosted in Dubbo, with great speakers including Ravinesh Krishna, who offered views on the beautiful country from a man's perspective. “A great presentation”, the meeting was told.

The Land Cookery Report also revealed that the competition schedule for 2026/2027 has been finalised with a rotation of the fruitcakes and puddings and several new items included. The 2026–2028 Cookery Companion – “Celebrating 75 years of the Land Cookery Competition” – is available for purchase.

The Publicity Report revealed the Publicity Support Forum continues to hold popular monthly Zoom meetings and an “amazing” amount of entries submitted this year for the Publicity Award. This year's State Conference in Forster had four portfolio entries of 30 single-sided pages and seven electronic USB entries with Lyn Justice winning the overall prize; a beautiful medallion. The competition was adjudicated by three independent judges with no connection to the Publicity Support Team.

The CWA Market Report revealed a very successful market day was held in early May in the Plaza with 10 well-equipped stalls.

At the meeting's conclusion, President Jess thanked the members for their continued dedication and support for the Gilgandra community, and it was followed by supper.