The 75th Australian National Field Days get underway this week with more than 400 exhibitors crowding into the Borenore site near Orange for three packed days, October 22-24, offering everything from farm machinery and livestock displays to fashion and homewares.

Since the first Field Days in 1952, this event has brought agriculture, innovation, machinery, people, and ideas together, says Australian National Field Days Manager, Jayne West, who is excited to once again welcome exhibitors, farmers, families, industry professionals, school groups and visitors from across Australia to Orange.

“This year you will see that changing face of agriculture across the site,” Ms West said. “There will be a little bit of everything from obviously the latest tractors, machinery, implements and agricultural equipment right through to lifestyle products for your garden, water tanks, homewares, and a lot more.”

The nature of agriculture is changing at a rapid pace, Ms West said, with artificial intelligence and technology infiltrating every aspect of the industry.

“We've got a big AgTech section, which has been growing every year… everything from drones, sensors and monitors to items that help you cut back on labour on the farms,” she said.

“I know more and more people are using drones to go out and check troughs and things like that instead of jumping on a four-wheeler, which is saving time, but also a lot safer.”

New at the Field Days will be an exhibition of all things Highland Cattle, with daily talks on breeds and grooming care, training, halter leading and more, along with information for anyone looking to get into the breed themselves.

This year will also mark the start of a major Merino Wether Comparison Trial, which will assess the wool-growing performance of different bloodlines under identical management conditions at Borenore.

“We're actually shearing the Wether Trial over the three days at the field day, so you'll be able to get down in the shearing shed, see the sheep being shorn, the fleece come off and being assessed, looking at length, strength, yield, microns, et cetera… so that'll be really hands-on,” Ms West said.

“We've also got heavy horse demonstrations again. So it's good to be able to link traditional farming with ploughs and draught horses with today's high-tech farming. So that's really exciting.”

But the Australian National Field Days also has plenty to offer beyond the traditional agricultural displays, with the Lifestyle Pavilion featuring fashion and homewares, live music, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

“The sheepdog trial, which is always popular. Mick Hudson, who is well known for [television series] Muster Dogs, is going to be conducting demonstrations on training your puppies and how to start working a dog,” Ms West said.

“NSW Harness Racing is bringing their harness racing simulator, so you can actually see what it’s like to be the driver of a gig.... We've got schools putting on a display, a young auctioneers competition… We've got live reptile demonstrations, large bouncing ‘kangaroos’ will be bouncing up and down the street, there’ll be some live music, a children's entertainment area with lots of jumping castles!”

The 75th Australian National Field Days take place from 8.30 am to 4 pm on Thursday, October 22, to Saturday, October 24.

The site is located at 563 Borenore Road, 15 km west of Orange. Tickets can be purchased online at www.123tix.com.au or www.anfd.com.au