A Royal Far West program funded by Glencore Coal which brings specialist services closer to home has helped 100 children in Gulgong and Dunedoo receive developmental and mental health support that may otherwise have been out of reach.

Since July 2025, Royal Far West's multidisciplinary team has delivered 346 clinical occasions of service across the two regional communities for speech pathology, occupational therapy, and psychology support – all absolutely free.

Royal Far West CEO, Dr Briony Scott, who visited Dunedoo Community Pre-school earlier this month, said the program’s first year of operation in NSW has demonstrated the impact of specialist expertise into communities and working alongside the people who support children every day.

“Children don't develop in isolation. Their health, development, education, family, and community are interconnected, and supporting a child well means understanding that whole picture,” Dr Scott said.

“For country families, geography adds another layer of complexity. This program brings specialist expertise into the community, working alongside families and educators to identify needs earlier and provide support where children are already learning and developing,” she added.

“Access to the right support, at the right time, can positively reset the trajectory of a child's life. Where a child lives should never determine their access to care or their opportunity to thrive.

“We are incredibly grateful to Glencore for their longstanding support and commitment to helping us reach more country children and families.”

The Gulgong and Dunedoo program builds on a longstanding partnership between Royal Far West and Glencore, with the model first established in Queensland in 2018 before expanding to NSW in 2025.

Glencore Coal Social Performance Manager Craig Strudwick said Glencore was proud to see the partnership delivering for children and families in Gulgong and Dunedoo.

“We are proud of the impact this program is having in communities where we live and work,” Mr Strudwick said.

“Access to speech pathology, occupational therapy and psychology can make an invaluable difference in a child's early years.

“We are proud to support Royal Far West to bring these services closer to home for country families.”

The current $1.2 million partnership will continue supporting children and families in Gulgong and Dunedoo in NSW, and the Queensland communities of Collinsville-Scottville, Clermont and Springsure through to June 2028.