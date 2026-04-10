Access to preventative healthcare can be challenging in rural areas and for communities like Dunedoo where nearly half the local residents are aged 65 and over, local access to these services is crucial.

This was front and centre at Dunedoo when the community gathered for a Community Health Day on Monday, March 23.

Brought to the area by a collaborative partnership involving Westfund Health Insurance and Marathon Health, service providers brought in for the day at the Jubilee Hall included Western NSW Local Health District, Warrumbungle Shire Council, Primary Health Networks, Rural Doctors Network, and NSW Ambulance the Dunedoo Community Health Day was held at Jubilee Hall.

The day featured free access to Australia’s first mobile 3D full-body skin check clinic through the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation, allied health services, paediatric services, chronic disease management, primary health support and mental health and wellbeing support.

Bringing these services into Dunedoo helps ensure health issues are identified earlier, managed sooner, and treated locally, reducing the need for costly travel and improving long-term outcomes for the whole community, organisers said.

Westfund CEO Mark Genovese said supporting the health of rural communities like Dunedoo is at the core of the company's mission.

"By making vital services accessible, we create real opportunities for prevention and early intervention," he said.

Marathon Health CEO Megan Callinan said the event was about breaking down barriers to healthcare in the local community.

"By bringing services directly to the people, we ensure that everyone has the support they need, right here in Dunedoo," she said.

"By raising awareness of the free local health services in the area, we’re grateful for our partners' shared commitment to rural health.”

Warrumbungle Shire Council’s "Healthy Warrumbungle Project" also hosted a Rotary barbecue on the day, further fostering connections and sharing information about local health initiatives.