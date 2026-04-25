As communities across regional Australia feel the sting of the nation's fuel crisis, Jamie Chaffey, Federal Member for Parkes, has called on his constituents to report fuel shortages in their area via a new website set up by Coalition parties.

“I’ve spoken to people across the Parkes electorate who were among the first ones to be impacted by the fuel crisis, and they are continuing to feel the impacts of the shortage,” Mr Chaffey said in a statement on April 8.

“Independent fuel wholesalers can’t get fuel, farmers can’t get diesel, families are rationing their tanks just to get the kids to school,” he continued.

"Regional Australians don't have the luxury of jumping on a bus or working from inside the home. Fuel is how we get to work, how we buy our food, how our businesses and farms keep running. When the pumps are empty, our communities grind to a halt.

Mr Chaffey is asking residents in Parkes – Australia’s seventh largest federal electorate geographically – to report fuel shortages at local service stations to www.nofuelhere.com.au.

“Every report strengthens our case that regional Australia needs its fair share of fuel security," Mr Chaffey explained.

Reports to the site are aggregated to provide MPs and senators with hard evidence of where shortages are occurring and how severely communities are being impacted.

Australia, which imports around 90 per cent of its refined fuel, has been particularly exposed by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Chaffey said the federal government's response had been inadequate for regional communities.

"The Albanese Government says there's no shortage, just a distribution problem. That is cold comfort if you're in Broken Hill or Dubbo or Forbes and there is a shortage of unleaded or diesel. Regional Australia can't wait for Canberra to catch up."