Regional NSW property performance company Honey Homes is celebrating a series of industry achievements within the short-term rental industry (STR) and regional business.

Head of Operations, Dom Maley, was named Team Member of the Year at the 2026 ASTRA Gala Awards on Thursday, October 22, on the Gold Coast.

Dubbo Regional Manager Matt Stonestreet was also a finalist in the same category, highlighting the company’s depth of talent and leadership.

Honey Homes has also recently been named a finalist in the Excellence in Large Business (21+ Employees) category at the 2026 Dubbo Rhino Awards, recognising its continued growth, business innovation and contribution to the regional economy. Those awards will be announced on Friday, November 20, at the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club.

Founded in regional NSW in 2018, Honey Homes has evolved from BNB Made Easy into a property performance business combining local expertise, technology and data-led decision-making to help property owners maximise the potential of their investments.

With a presence across four regional markets, managing more than 200 properties across Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga, the business remains committed to supporting local economies through employment, supplier partnerships and accommodation solutions that meet the changing needs of regional communities.

It has expanded its offering beyond traditional short-term rental management to help property owners achieve stronger performance across short-term, mid-term and long-term rental markets.

The latest industry recognition marks another milestone in the company's ambition to become regional Australia's trusted property performance partner.

Dubbo has been a standout region, with rental income per property increasing by 26 per cent and bookings growing by 13 per cent over the past year. The company now manages more than 50 properties in Dubbo, supporting local employment, contractors, accommodation providers and the wider visitor economy.

Through data-led pricing, local market expertise and a focus on delivering sustainable owner returns, Honey Homes is demonstrating how regional businesses can innovate, grow and remain competitive.

Honey Homes’ founder and CEO Tim Mortimer said the recognition reflected years of deliberate investment in people, leadership and building a business designed to perform.

"Seeing Dom recognised nationally, Matt acknowledged among the industry's best, and our Dubbo team recognised for business excellence, is incredibly rewarding,” he said.

"We've worked hard to build a business where our people take ownership, our local teams are empowered to make decisions, and everyone understands the standard we're working towards,” he added.

"At Honey Homes, we believe property performance starts with people. When you get the leadership, culture and systems right, better outcomes follow for our property owners, guests and the communities we operate in.”