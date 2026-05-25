Every year, International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12, the anniversary of the birth of the most famous nurse of them all – Florence Nightingale. Narromine’s Hospital Auxiliary gathers as close as possible to that date to not only thank hospital staff for their service but also those businesses, community groups and individuals in the community that have donated in support of the local hospital.

On Friday, May 8, the auxiliary once again expressed its appreciation to the community which has enabled it to purchase more bariatric chairs, a second “Sara Stedy” mobility device, and a recliner chair for the hospital, as well as a patient lifter and breast pump, president Vicki Gainsford said.

“The auxiliary’s big contribution to the hospital in the second half of last year was $30,000 towards equipping. New fully functioning Xray room,” she added.

It was part of a staggering $48,000 donated to the auxiliary from organisations like Tomingley Gold Operations, Narromine Bowling Club, Narromine Lions Club, Narromine Shire Councillors who agreed to donate their fee increase to the auxiliary, and a group of anonymous local men known as “The Loose Group”. Support from Narromine Coles, Narromine Pharmacy, and individuals Tess Gedling and Pru and Richard Shannon was also acknowledged.

Several now defunct organisations including Mudyigalang Many Hands Craft Group, Bridge Club, Narromine Cycle Club, and Narromine Rotary Club also made donations before they closed.

“In just six months, over 200 X-rays have been taken in our remote operator X-ray service, and the hospital has recently purchased a trauma bed which has facility to take X-rays lying down," Vicki added.

“It’s just one day today that we try to gather you all together to collectively say ‘thank you’ but our appreciation extends, time and again, on many occasions throughout the year.”

Certificates of appreciation were presented to multiple donors, and hospital management also thanked the community for its support, and expressed appreciation to auxiliary members and their staff.

It's further evidence that the true heroes in our community do not wear capes. More often than not, it's colourful scrubs, masks, and for those older members of the community doing good deeds, anything they want!