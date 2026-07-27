For the fifth year in a row, Scripture Union’s Inland Connect team returned to Narromine from July 4-11.

Returning each winter, a team from south-west Sydney and led by Campbelltown City Baptist Church youth pastor Martin Kennedy, dedicate a week of the school holidays to community outreach and kids programs.

They kicked off their week-long mission on Sunday, July 5, with an ecumenical church service at Tom Perry Park in collaboration with teams from multiple local churches. The Inland Connect team provided worship, testimonies and a sermon, and the churches of Narromine supplied morning tea and a barbeque lunch.

The program began the next day, with a kids session each afternoon and a teens session each afternoon and night.

The kids’ program saw children from Kindergarten to Year 5 enjoy singing, craft, food activities, laser tag, colour games, Bible stories and more. They met each weekday at 2.30pm at the Baptist Church, where a special room was set up for families to stay with toddlers and free food was available in the courtyard.

The teens’ program for Years 6 to 12 included pizza nights, sports, laser tag, a zoo trip, Bible talks, and more. Located in Generocity Church, teens team leaders loved reconnecting with the teens of Narromine.

Inland Connect volunteer Liam Richardson said, “I’ve loved getting to build on connections year after year, and watch God open people’s eyes to the truth of the Gospel.”

Larger community events occurred on the night of Monday, July 6, with a Bingo night and Friday, July 10 with a bonfire. Both events enabled the team to increase the scope of their outreach to the wider community, building connections with people of all ages and cultures.

“What I love most about Narromine is the people,” said Inland Connect volunteer Amy Rerekura.

“Over the last few years we’ve built meaningful friendships and it’s really special to be part of such a welcoming community.”

The team departed from the Baptist Church around midday on Saturday, July 11, with some families and individuals gathering to see them off.

Though tired from a big week, the team was sad to leave. However, many volunteers have already expressed excitement to return next year.

“Narromine has a special sense of connection that makes it a place we always enjoy returning to,” Amy Rerekura concluded.