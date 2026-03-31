Roadworks have been completed for the Goolma and Twelve Mile Road intersection upgrade near Wellington.

Squadron Energy revamped the intersection creating a widened road, better road conditions and drainage as part of its preparatory work for the Uungula Wind Farm.

The company will start delivering components to the 69-turbine project in the coming months, subject to final approvals.

Squadron Energy’s Executive General Manager Development and Delivery, Tony Clark, said the new road is a permanent feature that will last beyond the construction of the wind farm.

“[This] highlights a major milestone in our efforts to develop markedly improved roads that benefit the local community and those travelling through the region,” he said.

“The widening of the road is also a milestone for Uungula Wind Farm, as we can now begin to safely deliver components to site.”

Dubbo Regional Council Acting General Manager Luke Ryan said the improved intersection will greatly improve safety at that location.

“The upgraded Goolma Road intersection is a real win for residents, local businesses, and visitors passing through,” he said, thanking Squadron Energy for providing a greatly improved piece of infrastructure for the local community.