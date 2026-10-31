Kathryn Larkin has appointed permanent General Manager at Gilgandra Shire Council.

In announcing the appointment, the council praised the Gilgandra local and council staff member for her extensive knowledge of council operations, strong community relationships and having a clear vision for the organisation’s future.

Gilgandra mayor Cr Nick White said council had every confidence in Ms Larkin’s ability to deliver for the community.

“Kathryn brings the leadership, energy and drive to take council forward,” the mayor said.

“She knows our organisation, understands our region and has strong relationships with the people who live and work here. She combines that local knowledge with a clear focus on what council can achieve and how we get there,” he added.

“Kathryn is passionate about this work and ready to lead it. We are delighted to have her at the helm as we continue delivering on our community’s priorities and our ambition to grow the region Towards 5000.”

Ms Larkin joined the council in 2017 and has held a range of leadership roles across the organisation. She started in her new role as General Manager on Monday, October 26, indicating she was excited to lead Gilgandra council into its next chapter, with teamwork and collaboration central to her approach.

“We have a capable, committed team, and the best outcomes come from working together as a Council and with our community. My focus is on supporting our team, keeping projects moving, and making sure our community can see and understand the progress we are making," Ms Larkin said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and support I’ve received from councillors, colleagues and our community. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together next.”