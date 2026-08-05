Narromine Shire Council held another councillor meet and greet in Tomingley on Saturday, July 18.

Several members from the Tomingley community joined Narromine Shire mayor, Cr Ewen Jones, at the event and raised local concerns and interests including the cancellation of the last Tomingley Progress Association meeting due to lack of quorum and featuring more Tomingley news in the council notes such as the forthcoming Quick Shear event on September 12.

Other items raised included the replacement of the miner’s statue; the closure of the caravan “dump point” at Tomingley Racecourse and whether caravan parking might be included in the truck park upgrade, as well as how can Tomingley be more “RV-friendly”.

The community members also asked about the Tomingley Operations grant program and would like notification of the company’s open days as something to potentially attract tourists. Obtaining a defibrillator for the community was also a matter of concern.

The meet and greet was very productive, mayor Jones said, and operational matters raised will be addressed by Narromine Shire Council staff.