There are no medals, accolades or prizes, but single mum Rebecca Pryor says the relationship and love she shares with her children is her greatest reward.

"Love is the glue and it's the only thing we've had at times," Ms Pryor told AAP.

As mums across the nation are celebrated on Sunday for Mother's Day, one campaign is aiming to shine a light on single mums in particular.

Single Mother Families Australia launched the Raised by Her campaign to highlight Australian women who have raised or are raising the next generation on their own.

Single mothers make up one in five of all Australian mothers and raise more than 1.2 million children.

A 2025 study of more than 2500 single mums by Swinburne University detailed the significant time they spend on unpaid care and the competing pressures of mothering.

Almost 80 per cent of those surveyed said they spent a lot of their time worrying about, planning for, or ensuring their families' well-being.

Ms Pryor is mum to a 23-year-old son, 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son who has severe additional needs.

A former teacher undergoing training to become a psychologist, Ms Pryor had to take a step back from work and study to become a full-time carer for her youngest son.

"Single mums are really tough and they have grit... we have to put ourselves on the frontline in terms of housing, child support and NDIS support in my case," she said.

"There's no one else to step up and help you, so your instinct to do it is paramount... I don't have a choice but to be an up-front advocate for my children."

Single-parent families in Australia face the highest rates of poverty, material deprivation and financial stress.

They also have the highest rates of housing stress of all family types, including single people and couple families.

Ms Pryor and her family live in Canberra, and she said their financial situation, with her unable to work, was one of the most challenging parts of being a single parent.

"I've really had to grieve for my own goals and dreams and what I had envisioned single parenting to look and feel like," she said.

"I've lost social life, career, finances – we live under the poverty line and in government housing."

Australians are being encouraged to share their stories, photos and messages of gratitude for their mums using the Raised by Her hashtag, SMFA chief executive Terese Edwards said.

"While all mothers deserve recognition on Mother's Day, this campaign focuses on single mums whose strength, care and contribution is often under-recognised," she said.