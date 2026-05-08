More than 470 homes and businesses in Trangie will soon be able to upgrade to full fibre via “nbn Fibre to the Premises”.

nbn’s delivery partner, Ventia, will now commence works in parts of Trangie currently serviced by fibre‑to‑the‑node technology. These works will continue throughout the remainder of the year, the company recently announced.

nbn will host an information stand at Cafe 2823 later this month where Trangie residents and business owners can drop in, grab a coffee and find out more about what is proposed. They can also undertake a free nbn service health check, if desired.

The information sessions will run from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27.

We'll have more on the upgrade in next week's issue of Dubbo Photo News.

In the meantime, to find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check your eligibility for other nbn services and preferred retail service providers, consider stopping by the nbn information stands in Trangie later this month or visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.