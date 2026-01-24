Two highly respected media stalwarts will be welcomed to Narromine Shire next week as the local Ambassadors for Australia Day.

In her 27th appearance as an Australia Day Ambassador, media veteran Susie Elelman AM will visit Narromine, while Trangie will welcome print journalist and radio broadcaster Geoff Mann.

For Susie, whose career in media has spanned 52 years, being involved with Australia Day activities is a great honour.

The daughter of a Holocaust survivor, Susie's parents buried two young sons in Europe and arrived in Australia by boat as refugees in 1950, where they were able to create a good life in a safe country and expand their family.

"Australia gave them the freedom and the opportunities that they would not have had had they stayed where they were. So I am and will always be eternally grateful to Australia for giving us the start that it did," Susie explained.

One of Australia’s most versatile and admired media personalities, Susie has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades across television, radio, print and publishing.

Susie is a familiar face to Australian audiences, having spent almost nine years alongside Bert Newton on Good Morning Australia, hosting and producing her own national lifestyle program on the WIN/NINE Network, and co-hosting DAILY with Susie and Bianca. She is currently a regular panellist on Today Extra and has also featured on Studio 10 and The Morning Show.

Susie is looking forward to visiting Narromine for the first time and sharing her love of Australia Day with the local community.

Narromine Shire Council mayor, Cr Ewen Jones, said, “We’re so excited to welcome Susie to Narromine this Australia Day. It will be great to have such a well-known and dynamic personality here in Narromine with us.

“Australia Day is all about coming together and celebrating what makes our community so important, and Susie’s visit is a wonderful part of that.”

Susie concurs, stating that seeing communities recognise their own quiet achievers is also something she enjoys about Australia's national day.

"One of the things that I love about – and why Australia Day is so important to me – I see the movers and shakers in these towns and cities getting the recognition they deserve," she said.

"They're usually humble, particularly the ones that get Citizen of the Year. They get a bit embarrassed because they go, 'Oh no, I don't deserve this', and yet they are the most deserving.

"So Australia Day is not only an opportunity for us to be grateful for living in the best country on Earth, but also as a thank you, as recognition for all those Australians who have made this the best country on earth," Susie concluded.

Narromine's Australia Day activity kicks off on Monday, January 26, at 8.00am at Dundas Park, where there will be the traditional barbecue breakfast, local Australia Day Awards and citizenship ceremonies organised by Narromine Shire Council.

In Trangie, Australia Day activities will take place in the evening on January 26, commencing at 5.00pm at Trangie Bowling Club.

Ambassador Geoff Mann, who you may recognise from the sports pages in Dubbo Photo News, will be the special guest at the event organised by Trangie Action Group.

A prominent sports presenter known for his engaging and informative broadcasts, Geoff has been a radio broadcaster for almost 30 years and has been awarded the best country sports broadcaster seven times at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards. Geoff is also recognised for his national award for the best sporting broadcast in Australia in 2003.

His work often focuses on community and the evolution of community sport, emphasising the power of connecting in community for holistic health and longevity. Geoff’s commitment to community and sports has made him a beloved figure in the broadcasting industry.