St Andrew's Uniting Church is set to welcome Betty Stroud to Narromine this week.

The retired Dubbo-born “singing minister” will lead the worship service at St Andrew's on Sunday morning, July 12, and then perform her one-person-show “Moving Along” in the church hall at 2pm, followed by afternoon tea.

Funds from the $10 entry fee for the show, which includes afternoon tea, will be donated towards the work of the Flying Padre of Broken Hill.

Betty first caught the travel bug 50 years ago, travelling overland from Kathmandu to London, followed by travels through the UK and Europe. She has since travelled to China, Russia, Eastern Europe and South America, and published a book inspired by her travels in 2023.

Her show features props and costume changes, taking the audience on a journey imparting the wisdom of a widely-travelled person, and how to make the most of what you have.

Anyone wanting to attend can RSVP to Barb at barbsun1@bigpond.com.