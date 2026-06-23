Narromine is one of two small regional councils that have welcomed the announcement last week by emergency services minister Jihad Dib that Rural Fire Service (RFS) assets, commonly known as the Red Fleet, will transfer to State Government ownership from July 1, 2027.

Local governments (LGA) across NSW have lobbied for this change for many years, which will right what many have viewed as a wrong: removing the responsibility for the RFS (State) assets from the third tier of government.

Member for Barwon, Roy Butler, said the decision to shift more than 6,000 RFS vehicles off council balance sheets is a reform he has been advocating for over many years.

“It’s not fair that councils have been financially responsible for depreciating assets that they don’t control,” he said.

“The simple fact is that the RFS operates these vehicles, and it makes sense that the State takes ownership. This change finally aligns reality with accountability.”

Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) Chairman, mayor Rick Firman OAM, also welcomed the minister’s announcement on June 12.

“After years of advocacy and a Parliamentary inquiry, the right decision has finally been made: RFS assets should belong to the RFS, not local councils.

“Councils across remote, rural and regional NSW strongly support the RFS, but that support should never have included carrying ownership of RFS firefighting equipment and vehicles,” mayor Firman said.

In a statement, Narromine Shire Council general manager Jane Redden said the council had advocated for the shift for some time.

“Council is pleased and welcomes the announcement from the State Government regarding the transfer of the State’s red fleet assets from councils to the RFS,” Ms Redden said.

“Narromine Shire Council has advocated for years, through the Country Mayors Association and Local Government NSW, for these assets to be removed from the council’s records as the council has to account for assets in its balance sheet it doesn’t own or control and to account for depreciation expenses impacting on its operating results.”

David Neeves, General Manager of neighbouring LGA Gilgandra Shire Council, described the announcement as positive for local government.

“This is a positive outcome for Gilgandra Shire Council and the RFS,” Mr Neeves said.

“All the Red Fleet is currently managed by the RFS. It made no sense why the Red Fleet was technically council property. This decision enables the RFS to row their own boat when it comes to the RFS Red Fleet.”