Narromine and Trangie libraries joined in the fun of National Simultaneous Storytime with events taking place in both communities on Wednesday, May 27, at 12pm AEST.

This year’s book of choice that was read in libraries, schools, early learning centres and other educational facilities across the country was “Luna Roo the Kangaroo Baller”.

Published by Little Book Press, the story was written by soccer veterans Adam Jackson and Adrian Lloyd, and illustrated by Jake Minton, and chronicles an on-pitch contest between two bush soccer teams staffed entirely by animal characters. The book is the first in the Animal World Cup series, and is "an inspiring underdog tale of courage, perseverance and determination," according to the publisher.

Narromine Library welcomed guest reader Ashleigh Woods, Sport and Recreation Officer at Narromine Shire Council for its National Simultaneous Storytime session, while Trangie Library welcomed the tots from Trangie Preschool.

Our local young readers were part of over two million children participating in what has become a much beloved annual reading event across Australia.