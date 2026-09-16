Narromine’s local Athletics Centre is at risk of folding if the organisation cannot form a committee, following its recent unsuccessful attempt to do so at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) late last month.

Club president Tanya Harding told Dubbo Photo News that unless a committee can be formed, filling executive positions such as President, Secretary, Treasurer and Registrar, the club will not be able to continue operating and will forfeit its equipment.

“If we don't have a committee, we don't have a club,” she explained.

“If that happens, we're no longer registered or affiliated with NSW Athletics, and we won’t be able to run our program or use or hire out our equipment or our facilities.

“Eventually Athletics NSW will take our equipment, and it will just be distributed to other clubs around that require equipment,” Tanya added.

Formerly known as “Little Athletics” until that entity merged with NSW Athletics not that long ago, the Narromine club has been operating for almost 40 years.

“We’ve been running Thursday night competition for 39 years this month, and it’s really sad that we’ve come to this situation,” Tanya said.

“We're more than just a club. We also provide equipment to the schools when they have their athletics carnivals and they also use our canteen at their carnivals.

“If we don't have a committee, then there's simply no club.”

The AGM on Sunday, August 23, failed to elect the required executive roles, Tanya said.

“A lot of our committee have stood down this year due to work purposes. So a big shout out to Talia, Karen, and Linda who aren't restanding this year, and possibly Lewis who is still trying to work out his work arrangements.”

Crunch time will come when athletics starts up again in Term 4, after the next school holidays which are only a few weeks away. The club currently has 29 participants, ranging from Tiny Tots through to adult participants.

With Tanya’s availability changing this year, she is no longer able to set up the equipment on Thursday afternoons.

Athletics Australia rules require parents and carers of program participants to stay on site and help with activities, but some find this daunting, Tanya said.

“We need help, but you do not have to have a registered child in the club to be a part of the club. You may have a passion for athletics. You may be a grandparent, or you just want to come in, you know, and assist. We’d love to have you,” she added.

If you can volunteer your time to take on one of the executive roles in the Narromine Athletics Club, or one smaller non-executive roles, or can spare some time to help during the Thursday afternoon athletics program when it starts up again soon, Tanya would love to hear from you. You can follow the club on social media and message Tanya through those channels.

Crunch time is coming... can you help save this much-loved local club from folding?