Narromine Shire Council observed National Sorry Day on Tuesday, May 26, with general manager Jane Redden saying the day provided an important opportunity for reflection.

Observed annually on May 26, the anniversary of the “Bring Them Home” report being presented to federal parliament, National Sorry Day is a significant day of reflection, remembrance and acknowledgement for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples affected by past government policies of forced child removal, known as the Stolen Generations.

Ms Redden said National Sorry Day provides an important opportunity for the community to reflect on the experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and acknowledge the significance of healing and Reconciliation.

“National Sorry Day is an important opportunity to acknowledge the experiences and enduring impacts faced by members of the Stolen Generations,” Ms Redden said.

“As a community, reflection and understanding help build stronger relationships and support ongoing reconciliation for future generations,” she concluded.

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National Sorry Day is followed by National Reconciliation Week 2026, running from Wednesday, May 27, to Wednesday, June 3.