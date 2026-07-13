Several Narromine Shire councillors gathered at Soul Food Depot on Saturday, July 5, for a meet-and-greet with local residents.

Mayor Cr Ewen Jones was joined by deputy mayor Cr Stacey Bohm, Cr Brian Leak, and Cr Judy Smith at the community catch up, which fielded many questions from around 20 residents who attended across the morning.

Mayor Jones said that the majority of questions were able to be answered by the attending councillors, and some would need follow up from Narromine Shire Council staff.

Matters raised with the councillors included the new water treatment plant; increased water rates; children riding trail bikes, e-scooters and e-bikes in the community including a recent near-miss incident; motorbikes being ridden in the Narromine Wetlands; the Timbrebongie House proposed development in Dappo Road; and more.

The next councillor meet-and-greet will take place in Tomingley on Saturday, July 18, at the Cross Roads Hotel from 11am to 1pm.

Mayor Jones invites the local community to come along and have a chat with their local elected council representatives.