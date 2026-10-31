Narromine Garden Club’s 50th Anniversary luncheon took place on Friday, October 23, at the Aero Club, following the conclusion of another successful Rose Show.

Gail Muldoon opened the proceedings, noting the presence of founding members, past office bearers and pointing out the historical photo albums kept by the club over the year.

Jodi Browning welcomed guest speaker, Garden Clubs of Australia president Mike Abberfield, and his wife Colleen to the event.

Mr Abberfield joked that as a member of a few Cactus and Succulent Societies, he was a “prickly sort of fellow”, to much laughter.

“We’ve got 786 affiliates across Australia,” he said of the Garden Clubs of Australia, inviting locals to attend the organisation’s convention in October 2027 in Hobart.

The Rose Show displayed a wide range of beautiful roses, with special awards going to Heather Bootle (Champion Arrangement) and Judy Jones (Champion Rose in Memory of Past Garden Club Members).

And as with any big milestone anniversary, a beautiful cake was prepared to help celebrate the special occasion.