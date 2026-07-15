Dubbo Photo News' resident muso and photographer, Ken Smith, attended Crossroads Bar in Dubbo on Thursday night, June 25, as the Narromine High bands were playing at the once-a-term event: "Narromine High Rocks Crossroads".

Our photo features band members Spencer, Paddy and Brooke from "Day Release", and Adele, Archie and Blake, who are members of "Stitch".

It's fantastic to see young talent being given a platform to perform in the region. Well done, Narromine High bands, and thank you to Crossroads Bar for continuing to support the arts.