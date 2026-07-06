The final round of the regional public speaking competition run annually by the Country Women’s Association (CWA) was held on Monday, June 22, in Narromine with students from as far afield as Bathurst, Bourke, Condobolin and Warren competing as representatives of Far Western, Central West and Oxley Groups of the CWA of NSW.

At each round of the competition, judges were impressed by the increased confidence and improved presentation of the speakers as each one delivered their interpretation of their chosen topic.

With topics that included “My Favourite Food”, “If Kids Ruled the World”, “Have I Seen You Before”, “Needs and Wants”, “Should We Colonise Space?”, “Humans versus Artificial Intelligence”, and “What Jobs will Exist in Ten Years?”, the expectation of an interesting and entertaining morning was rife among the audience of parents, teachers and CWA members, and no one was disappointed.

The CWA promotes and organises this event annually, believing not only that the skills gained from an ability to speak with confidence are essential in all walks of life, but also that skills learned in the process of preparing for the event will also be an asset as they head towards adulthood.

Winners on the day were:

Years 3 / 4

• 1st Chloe Hooper, Calare Public School

• 2nd Felix Frazer, St Joseph’s Nyngan

• Highly Commended: Abbey Lovell, Parkes School

Years 5 / 6

• 1st Jackson Bennett, Condobolin Public School

• 2nd Harry Crane, Borenore Public School

• Highly Commended: Patrick Lenehan, Scots All Saints, Bathurst, and Abby Quade, St Patrick’s, Trundle

Years 7 / 8

• 1st Olivia Kable James, Sheahan, Orange

• 2nd Tilly Gundersen, St Raphael’s, Cowra

• Highly Commended: Sasha McCarthy, Red Bend College, Forbes

Years 9 / 10

• 1st Rhys Hutchins, Parkes High School

• 2nd Georgia Campbell, Red Bend College, Forbes

• Highly Commended: Estee Benita, McKillop College, Bathurst.