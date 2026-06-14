It's official: Narromine's town water supply is safe to drink according to the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA completed its initial residential bore testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in Narromine as part of its voluntary opt-in Bore Water Screening Program that supports local councils and found that of 15 private residential bores tested in May, 13 had either no PFAS or PFAS below the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (ADWG).

The bore testing program helps councils identify possible PFAS sources and support longer-term efforts to ensure town water supplies meet drinking water guidelines.

In a statement released on June 4, the EPA said two bores on neighbouring properties in the Narromine area had PFAS detected in bore water above the relevant ADWG value and the EPA has provided precautionary advice directly to those residents.

"All residents who opted-in for testing have been sent their individual results and information," the statement indicated.

"The EPA will now look into the extent and nature of PFAS in the area where it was detected and will be in contact with nearby residents in the coming days to offer additional voluntary targeted sampling," it continued.

The EPA statement also indicated that NSW Health recommends people do not use bore water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene (including cleaning teeth and bathing) without testing and appropriate treatment. NSW Health guidance on bore water use can be found at www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/water/Pages/groundwater.aspx.

The EPA also said that PFAS is common in the environment and "most people are exposed to small amounts through everyday household and industrial items such as packaging, cookware and personal care products." Information about PFAS can be viewed on the EPA website at https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/Your-environment/Chemicals/PFAS-in-NSW.

Comment was sought from Narromine Shire Council following the release of this information by the EPA.

General Manager Jane Redden confirmed the town water supply is safe and fit for consumption.

"Council continues to monitor drinking water quality through independent weekly and monthly testing, with results available on council's website," Ms Redden told Dubbo Photo News.

"The EPA has offered additional targeted sampling to nearby residents of the impacted bores."

Ms Redden also provided an update on the proposed new Narromine water treatment plant.

"Council continues to work with relevant agencies on the finalisation of concept design for the new Narromine water treatment plant, with construction still on track for mid-2028," she concluded.