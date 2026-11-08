Narromine's sub-branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) will hold a short, low-key ceremony on Remembrance Day, November 11, at the cenotaph.

The service will take place at 11 am at the cenotaph, located at the intersection of Dandaloo St and the Mitchell Hwy, and locals and veterans are invited to attend.

Falling on a Wednesday this year, Remembrance Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of defence force personnel across all conflicts including war and peace-keeping efforts. It hails from the end of The Great War, or World War 1, when the Armistice was signed that would end the horrendous four-year conflict on November 11, 1918.

Lest We Forget.