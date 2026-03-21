The first meeting of the NSW Premier’s Rural, Remote and Regional Advisory Council (PRRRAC) for 2026, held in Sydney earlier this month, saw the Country Mayors Association (CMA) initiative gaining momentum and structure, according to CMA Chairman, Mayor Rick Firman OAM.

Co-chaired by Mayor Firman and NSW Premier Chris Minns, and including NSW Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture, the Hon Tara Moriarty MLC and representatives from a host of community organisations and councils, PRRRAC met on March 5-6, the first of three meetings planned for 2026 to raise issues and discuss matters that are of concern to remote, rural and regional NSW as well as showcase success stories.

Mayor Firman said the PRRRAC was an "efficient and effective forum" to facilitate direct engagement with the state's leader.

“PRRRAC members have identified priority issues that need to be tackled and highlighted in discussions with the Premier. The first two being the drought and the housing shortages that are impacting on remote, rural and regional NSW's ability to attract and retain skilled workers" Mayor Firman said.

“The financial sustainability of rural, remote and regional local government was flagged as an urgent matter of extreme concern and we will be writing to the Premier to elaborate on this critical issue," he added.

A Drought and Water Working Party (DWWP) has been formed from within the PRRRAC, including external members Mayor Lea Parker (Greater Hume Shire) and former Narromine Shire mayor, Cr Craig Davies, and chaired by NSW Rural Doctors Network CEO and PRRRAC member Dr Richard Colbran PhD. A decision to establish a working party on housing is yet to be made.