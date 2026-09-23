Hello from Trangie!

The Trangie Action Group (TAG) held its AGM on Wednesday, September 9, and welcomed new members to the meeting. It's great to see some younger people joining the group.

All outgoing committee members were thanked for their contribution and positions were declared vacant. Nominations for those positions were sought and as a result, the new TAG Committee looks like this:

President: Terrie Milgate

Vice President: Ray Watson

Secretary: Matilda (Tilly) Mason

Treasurer: Tanya Watson

Public Officer: Tanya Watson

Publicity Officers: Pat Riley/Pam Doyle

TAG Committee Representitive: Terrie Milgate.

Congratulations to the new TAG committee! We look forward to working together.

After the AGM, we had our monthly meeting where up and coming events were discussed.

A progress report on the new television advertisement was tabled and met with great excitement. Another item was the prospect of holding a Debutante Ball in Trangie. It would be a wonderful chance for the gorgeous girls to frock up and look fabulous. If any young ladies are interested, please contact our Secretary.

Until next time.