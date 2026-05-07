Safety on our roads, especially for country motorists who do so much driving, is a central issue for any government.

To improve outcomes in this area, the NSW Parliament recently passed reforms for overseas driving licence arrangements to make the State's roads safer. Overseas drivers and riders aged 25 years and over from a broader selection of countries will now be required to pass a knowledge test and a driving test before converting their overseas licence to a NSW licence.

The changes close long-standing inconsistencies that allowed drivers from ‘List B’ countries and jurisdictions to obtain a NSW licence without this testing.

Drivers under 25 from ‘List B’ countries are already required to pass knowledge and driving tests, and that requirement will remain unchanged.

The reform builds on earlier NSW Government action requiring long-term residents to convert overseas licences within six months of moving to NSW, and brings NSW in line with other states and territories, ensuring consistent national standards.

The list of newly impacted countries include: South Africa, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Taiwan, Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison has revealed.

“Road safety is not negotiable, and we are pulling every lever to keep people safe on NSW roads,” Ms Aitchison said.

“This reform lifts standards and ensures everyone driving in NSW understands our road rules and can drive safely in local conditions; fairness on our roads means the same safety bar applies to everyone – and that is exactly what this reform delivers,” she added.