A new leadership team is in place at the Narromine Shire Council for the next two years following the recent statutory mid-term mayoral election held last week.

In NSW, councils are required to hold a mayoral election in September, two years after the ordinary council election, where the mayor and deputy mayor roles are elected by the councillors.

In Narromine Shire, the nine-member council held its mid-term mayoral election at Council’s Ordinary Meeting on the evening of Wednesday, September 9.

A small public gallery watched proceedings in the council chambers while a few dozen more watched the live-streamed council meeting online.

With outgoing mayor Cr Ewen Jones indicating ahead of the meeting that he was not standing for re-election for the remaining two years of the four-year council term, Cr Lachlan Roberts and Cr Judy Smith nominated for the mayoral position.

Cr Roberts was duly elected as mayor in the councillor vote that followed, six votes to three.

Outgoing deputy mayor Cr Stacey Bohm and Cr Brian Leak nominated for the position of deputy mayor, with Cr Leak successful in the vote, five votes to four.

Incoming mayor Cr Roberts said he was grateful for the confidence of fellow councillors, while new deputy mayor, Cr Leak, said he was looking forward to working with the mayor and councillors over the next two years.

Outgoing mayor Cr Jones wished the incoming leadership all the best as he thanked his family and the council’s “magnificent staff” for their support.

Following the election, mayor Roberts then officiated his first full council meeting, where councillors were also appointed members to the various council committees among other business raised.

In a statement issued after the meeting on September 9, Narromine Shire Council’s management team welcomed the incoming leadership team that will take the organisation through to the next local government election in late 2028.

“Narromine Shire Council looks forward to the leadership and guidance of mayor Cr Roberts and deputy mayor Cr Leak over the next two years as they work together with councillors and staff to serve the Narromine Shire community,” the statement concluded.