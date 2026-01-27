Veterinary services have returned to Narromine after a hiatus of more than four years, the resumption of the much-needed local service welcome news to the community.

Young veterinarians Dr Angus Blackwood and Dr Grace Glynn jumped at the chance to establish their own clinic in Algalah Street, Narromine, opening their doors just before Christmas in the very same property that previously operated as a vet service locally.

The Western Plains Veterinary Service provides a range of services including examinations, vaccinations, and surgery, and has purpose-build yard facilities enabling Angus and Grace to treat a range of livestock onsite. The highly qualified veterinary surgeons will also travel out to particular locations on a case-by-case basis, and have already visited some regional centres, Angus told Dubbo Photo News.

"We've already done some equine runs up to Hermidale and Cobar, filling that gap where there are no equine vets or large animal vets in western NSW as well," he explained.

"We'll go where we need to go and Narromine's a perfect base," he added.

The dedicated business partners – who want to stress they are just friends and NOT romantic partners – first met at university and crossed paths again two years ago at a dental course. This led Grace, 29, to join Angus, 28, at his clinic in Charters Towers, west of Townsville in north Queensland.

"We realised we worked together quite well, and then we were just having a coffee one day and talking about 'what's next?', and decided we both wanted to start a clinic," Angus said.

"Our criteria was that we wanted to go somewhere we could treat all species, so cattle, small animals, equine, plus anything else that came through the door, and would prefer to go somewhere where there wasn't currently a vet, and we could start from scratch and just have a really good go at it," he added.

"Grace used to work for Don [Crosby, veterinarian] as a vet nurse, and she's always been in the Dubbo area and was keeping an ear out, and knew there was a need for a vet here."

The connection with Don Crosby led Grace and Angus to lease the Narromine facility from him and they haven't looked back. The response from the local community has also been very pleasing, they said.

"They have totally gotten behind us. People come in just to say hello and we've had so many people come in and say, 'hey, we're just dropping in to say hello and welcome you to town'," Grace said, expressing thanks for the boxes of chocolates and biscuits they have received since opening their doors in December.

Judy Smith, whose family farms and runs livestock on their property, described Grace and Angus as "amazing assets to the community."

"We are just so lucky to have an enthusiastic vet team back in Narromine. It's also great they are more then willing to work with large animals as I've found that most of the Dubbo vets don't," Judy told Dubbo Photo News.

"It's only a matter of time until they meet my cows!"

Grace said one of the best things about being a veterinarian was becoming an extension of people's families, watching family progressions and being part of that with their pets.

"I know that's a really weird thing to say, but I think one of the most rewarding things is when you see a puppy coming for its vaccination with kids, and then a few years later, they come in with something else and the kids have grown up," Grace explained.

"Then a few years later you're managing the dog as a geriatric and the kids have moved out or had their own kids."

Angus concurs.

"I really like the people side, and I think it's probably an underrated aspect of being a vet," he said.

"I like being out on the road and doing a hard day's work, but then going to someone's house and having a coffee with them, having a beer at the end of the day, getting to know the people behind the animals, and then giving 120 per cent to do what we we can for the animals, whether that be trying to save its life or trying to prevent disease, or on a production aspect side of things, trying to make people's business more profitable and more sustainable going forward," he added.

Grace said that with the difficult work they sometimes do in the veterinary space, kind words from clients go a long way at the end of a tough day.

"We're only human and we do as much as we can, but when people show us kindness and gratitude, it's such a boost for us and we love what we do," she said.

The committed vet professionals welcome new clients and invite the community to sign up their pets. They are happy to examine pets and develop a plan for ongoing care based on individual needs.

Follow the Western Plains Veterinary Surgery on social media or drop into their clinic at 204 Algalah Street, Narromine.