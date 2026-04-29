The NSW Environment Protection Authority (NSW EPA) has indicated it will support Narromine Shire Council by offering free, voluntary testing of privately owned bores in the Narromine area for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS.

Sampling will take place in mid-May, the council announced in a statement on April 7.

PFAS are human-made (synthetic) chemicals that make products resistant to heat, stains, grease and water, according to the Australian Centre for Disease Control. This resistance has led to PFAS also becoming known as “forever chemicals”.

Used in many industrial and consumer products, PFAS can persist in the environment for a long time and may be present in groundwater.

Just two months ago, on February 9, the council revealed PFAS had been detected in local bore water supplies in August 2025, and that EPA test results in January 2026 and on February 9 indicated local PFAS levels that met Australian Drinking Water Guidelines. This reassurance was also reiterated in council’s April 7 statement.

The Narromine activity is part of a statewide investigative program being carried out by the NSW EPA to assess the legacy of PFAS use across NSW. Locally, the EPA will undertake this testing program to help identify the source and extent of PFAS in Narromine’s local groundwater, council’s April 7 statement indicated.

“Narromine Shire Council continues to monitor drinking water across the shire in line with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines and NSW Health requirements, including testing for PFAS. Council’s drinking water supply remains safe and fit for consumption,” the April 7 statement indicated.

Narromine does not appear on the EPA’s online map of investigations of sites where, the EPA website says, “it is likely that large quantities of PFAS have been used”. However, the nearby communities of Dubbo and Wellington do appear on that map.

The free sampling program for private bores is open to shire residents within the investigation area who have a bore and wish to participate. Participants will receive free testing of their bore water with results delivered in around four weeks and information to help interpret the results. All individual results will remain confidential, council indicated.

“Being part of the sampling program is voluntary. Residents will receive a report about the sample results from the NSW EPA about four weeks after sampling,” council’s statement said.

Narromine Shire Council’s Director Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Melanie Slimming, said the program will assist in understanding local groundwater quality.

“The NSW EPA is working to support council’s investigation. We encourage eligible residents to take part in this free, voluntary sampling program,” Ms Slimming said.

The investigation area includes Narromine properties with bores situated within the boundaries outlined on a map which is part of the media release on the council’s website.