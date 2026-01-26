NSW Premier Chris Minns announced earlier this month that Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC will continue to serve as the Governor of NSW for an additional two-year term, following approval of the Premier’s recommendation to His Majesty King Charles III.

This extension will see the Governor's term extended until May 1, 2028, marking nine years of distinguished service to the people and institutions of NSW.

The extension of Her Excellency’s term reflects the government’s confidence in her continued stewardship and the value placed on her experience.

“I’m pleased that Her Excellency has agreed to continue in her role as Governor for another two years," the Premier said.

“She has served the people of NSW with commitment and care, and I’m grateful she will continue in this important position.”