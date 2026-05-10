Only one location in the vast federal electorate of Parkes – covering exactly half the land area of NSW – received funding under the most recent Mobile Black Spot Program funding round.

Local member Jamie Chaffey welcomed news of new “resilient” mobile phone infrastructure to be built north-east of Dubbo under the latest tranche of the project, but says it's not nearly enough.

“Round Eight of the Mobile Black Spot Program includes a total of only 17 projects worth $21.1 million across the country,” Mr Chaffey said.

“It’s a grain of sand in the desert. Last round, back in 2023, included 43 projects worth $42.5 million."

This, he claims, is a clear indication that with the worsening service that has become endemic since the closure of the 3G network, less is being done to improve telecommunications in the bush.

“This is despite a 2025 Mobile Black Spot Program Evaluation that stated there were significant connectivity issues in regional areas ‘and coverage, reliability and access are ongoing problems’.

“While I welcome the news that the Dubbo project has been approved, I can’t help wondering where this leaves the rest of the Parkes electorate,” he added.

The latest round of funding won’t improve reception and transmission issues for regional Australia, he said.

“There are still many black spots where a phone call is just a daydream. It’s time to address this issue with more than just a token project,” he concluded.