Central NSW Tourism leaders have launched a new tourism campaign in order to reassure travellers that the region is accessible, open, and ready to welcome visitors, despite the road detour on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

The 'Other Ways to the West' campaign, developed by the Central NSW Joint Organisation in collaboration with its member councils and other key stakeholders such as Destination Network Central West, directly addresses community and visitor confusion about ways to get to the region, and reframes the routes as a scenic road trip opportunity.

“On the eve of the peak autumn holiday period, we want to reassure travellers there are other ways to the West, they are spectacular and can create an opportunity to discover a different route with experiences along the way," Mayor of Cabonne and Chair of the Central NSW Joint Organisation, Cr Kevin Beatty, said.

Central NSW is accessible and ready to welcome visitors, despite the road detour on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass.

The campaign highlights the Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway as offering one of the most stunning ridge-top drives in NSW, while travellers from the north can use the Golden Highway, and those from Sydney's south-west and Canberra use the Hume Highway.

The campaign aims to counter mixed messages with a clear, strong and positive message. It will highlight multiple routes and point out that trains, buses, and flights are unaffected, with additional services added by Transport for NSW.

“The coming weeks are the best time to visit Central NSW for our world-class events and gardens, festivals, attractions, and experiences from Oberon and Orange to Bathurst and Parkes,” Cr Beatty said

"We want anyone who has already booked — or is thinking of booking — to know that the Central West is absolutely accessible. Consider adding an extra night, because once you arrive, you won't want to leave.”

Central West LGAs, tourism operators, event organisers and businesses are being asked to promote the ‘Other Ways to the West’ campaign as a unified voice. A free campaign toolkit has been made available to all regional stakeholders to join the campaign, and a dedicated site has been created: www.otherwaystothewest.com.au