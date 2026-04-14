The NSW Upper House Select Committee on Proposed Energy from Waste Facilities included a visit to Parkes on the schedule to hear directly from the community.

A public forum at Parkes Leagues Club on Monday, April 13, allowed residents to share their views with the committee.

A public hearing was held at the same location on Tuesday, when members of the public were invited join and watch the hearing from the viewing gallery.

The Select Committee events are attracting considerable attendance from Parkes and neighbouring communities, which have been very vocal in rejecting such proposals in rural NSW. A proposal to build an energy-from-waste facility in the Parkes Special Activation Precinct has been opposed widely.

The Upper House inquiry is examining energy-from-waste technology, emissions, health and environmental impacts, regional planning implications, international best practices, and alternative waste management solutions.

Inquiry chair, Hon Nichole Overall MLC, said it is critical to hear directly from communities on their concerns and questions.