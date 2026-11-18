Faced with a tight and rapidly changing job market, Alina Xie was nervous about her employment prospects after finishing her Masters of Commerce.

Without experience, Ms Xie tried for months without success to find a role in her field of marketing, after undergraduate study in food technology.

"I quickly found... it was super hard to get past the initial resume application stage to even get an interview," the University of Sydney student told AAP.

"It's really scary."

After an unpaid internship, she finally found a part-time job in Woolworths' strategic insights team on a dedicated platform that links employers with students.

"It's really hard right now with the cost of living, and just needing to survive as a student," Ms Xie said.

"So having paid work while you're studying has really taken a lot of stress off."

Ms Xie said her current job was what helped her land a place in a competitive graduate program for 2027.

Job platform Hatch announced a pilot program in partnership with the University of Sydney and Deloitte.

The partnership aimed to create thousands of new jobs for Australian students, Hatch co-founder Adam Jacobs said.

"Each year, about 600,000 people commence university in Australia," he told AAP.

"The majority of them graduate having had no form of meaningful paid experience in a career path that they're looking to move into, and so that's really the gap we're looking to close."

He said the platform allowed employers to easily fill gaps in their workforce without committing to a graduate program.

The companies who have already signed up include Deloitte, Westpac, Bupa, AGL, Woolworths and Queensland's Department of Main Roads.

University of Sydney Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott said students were entering the workforce at a time of profound disruption because of artificial intelligence.

"This program is designed to create more opportunities for students to gain the experience they'll need to thrive in a rapidly changing world," he said.

The pilot is set to be extended to universities across Australia in 2027.