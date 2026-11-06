Torrential rain may have fallen late on the afternoon of Halloween, which this year was last Saturday, October 31, but luckily it stopped before the witching hour when the creatively dressed kidlets of Narromine participated in a coordinated local event.

Some 24 homes welcomed trick or treaters at Narromine Halloween 2026, coordinated by local parent Stacey Brown. Participating homes were marked on a map of Narromine, and the event had rules for participating to ensure safety and fun for all. A similar event also took place in neighbouring community Trangie.

Chris Kelly participates in the Narromine Halloween event each year and shared photos with us of some of those who visited her home.

"Boy, is this growing!" she told Dubbo Photo News.

"I went through a big overflowing bucket [of treats] and still ran out.

"I decided to close down [for the night] and came inside, and straightaway there was a knock on the door and over a dozen kids were there," she added.

"By the time I found a big packet of lollipops, there were another dozen at the gate and then three more cars turned up..."