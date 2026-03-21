In the wake of the military action in the Middle East that has sent shockwaves around the globe and fuel prices soaring, Federal Member for Parkes, Jamie Chaffey MP, has demanded the Albanese Government intervenes to ensure security of fuel supply to farmers and regional areas.

“I am getting calls from farmers and independent bulk fuel suppliers who have had access to their diesel and petrol brought to an immediate grinding halt,” Mr Chaffey said in a statement last week.

“There is fuel, but it is being kept for the city, a short-sighted approach that will have huge flow-on effects throughout regional areas and right back into the city. Planting is about to start across the electorate of Parkes and elsewhere but without diesel, it won’t happen. And how do farmers get their livestock to market?"

The NSW Opposition also called on the state and federal governments to urgently address the growing fuel crisis across regional NSW.

Under questioning in Budget Estimates on Monday, March 9, Minister for Regional NSW and Agriculture Tara Moriarty confirmed she had made no representations to her federal colleagues at that time.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture Brendan Moylan said many regional suppliers have contacted him.

“These operators report their deliveries have been cut back or cancelled entirely, with indications that supply is being prioritised to large metropolitan operators,” Mr Moylan said, making urgent representations to the Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia Chris Bowen and suggesting Ms Moriarty should have done the same.

Independent NSW MP Roy Butler, whose Barwon electorate covers a huge swathe of regional and remote parts of the state, said it was frustrating to see local farmers and industries struggling to operate in the current environment.

In a post on social media on Friday, March 13, the Barwon MP was scathing at the perceived lack of planning that has seen a rush at the pumps across the country, farmers entering a critical phase in their operations being denied fuel, and the impact to independent fuel suppliers.

"A proposal to build large storage facilities near farms and mines – enough to life our national diesel reserves to 50 days – was presented to both the NSW and federal coalition governments in 2022/23. It would have strengthened our fuel security right now, when we need it most. But both Coalition governments knocked it back," Mr Butler said.

"If that plan had gone ahead, we'd have diesel across the regions today, avoiding supply interruptions and the panic buying we're seeing."

Inland Petroleum's chief operating officer, Nathan Laing, has been open on social media about the challenges facing independent fuel suppliers, and said the suggestion from federal energy minister Chris Bowen that panic buying is largely to blame for the price surge is an "oversimplification” of the problem.

“Our bowser price right now is what we are paying for the fuel plus freight. The ordinary margin it takes to run a retail site is not being included. We all agree the prices are still terrible," he said on March 11.

"The restricted access to terminal allocation means we are not able to buy at the same price as [other suppliers] or cannot buy enough at the cheaper prices.

"We're doing everything we can to keep fuel moving to farmers, transport operators and regional communities," he added.

In Binnaway, 120km north-east of Dubbo, residents were reportedly told on March 9 the local area would not have diesel fuel for several days.

"Our local petrol station [operator] has just posted he has no diesel or petrol until 'perhaps' next week... maybe!" local marriage celebrant Mandy Ellis told Dubbo Photo News.

"A local farmer has also been denied delivery of fuel. Not a good situation," she added.

Dubbo Photo News reached out to the service station operator for comment, but did not receive a response.

Mandy has expressed her concerns to Mr Chaffey and is aware he is listening.

“No diesel equals no crops and livestock. No crops equals no food, no income and no jobs. And when that supply drops, prices will of course surge – even in the city," Mr Chaffey said.

“Farmers should not be facing this level of impact so early in this conflict. It shows how vulnerable we are, and long-term decisions need to be made to ensure we can stand alone."

Acting State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Maclean, said the Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) is also anticipating a rise in fuel thefts following the recent surge in fuel prices.

“Landholders are asked to remain vigilant around their on-farm fuel storage and police encourage installing surveillance cameras, securing bowser handles with padlocks, and keeping detailed records of all fuel usage using the NSW Police Fuel theft report template.“

The RCPT implores fuel theft victims to report every theft from farms to allow police to investigate reports and to monitor trends.

“Be aware of any vehicles that you may not recognise in your local community, or portable Ute back tanks, 44-gallon drums or shuttles on the back of vehicles or in trailers,” he said. Police are also interested in any information regarding the sale of fuel at greatly discounted rates being conducted away from services stations and legitimate fuel distributors.

Fuel theft can be reported by calling your local police station, the Police Assistance Line on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.