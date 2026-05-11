The region's first ever "death cafe" quietly celebrated its second anniversary last Friday with, quite aptly, a round of coffee!

A small group gathered at Platform 11 Cafe on Friday, May 1, to hold space, reflect, share experiences, and continue their discussions about end-of-life issues

Narromine's Dead End Coffee Club started up two years ago this month, with the aim of improving "death literacy" through frank discussions about death, dying, end-of-life issues and education.

Founder Kaz Hamilton, who also practices as an end-of-life doula helping people with life-limiting illnesses navigate their final journeys, said it was great to see the community embracing end-of-life discussions through the Dead End Coffee Club.

"I had faith that it was what was needed, and the community would decide," Kaz said.

"It is really exciting, the fact that the club is still running after two years, and that we've expanded to Dubbo."

The first Dead End Coffee Club catch-up in Dubbo took place in April after launching at the Dubbo Women's Festival in March, and met again on May 7.

"We've got a long way to go, but it is exciting to see more people starting to discuss these issues and not be so frightened to talk about death," Kaz concluded.