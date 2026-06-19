More than four out of five Warren Shire residents support the introduction of kerbside recycling, with a new community survey revealing many households are travelling significant distances to recycle due to a lack of local options.

Results from Warren Shire Council’s 2026 Recycling Services Survey, released on Friday, show strong community demand for easier access to recycling services, with Council now progressing plans for a kerbside recycling collection service that could begin in October 2026, subject to budget approval.

The survey attracted 139 responses from residents in Warren, Nevertire, Collie and surrounding rural areas. More than 80 per cent of respondents said they already recycle or attempt to recycle, despite limited facilities within the shire.

Council's accompanying community report found 62 per cent of people who recycle currently travel outside the shire to do so, while 84 per cent of those residents make the trip to Dubbo. Distance was identified as the biggest barrier to recycling, with 77 per cent of respondents citing access to facilities as their main challenge.

Warren Shire Mayor Greg Whiteley said the findings demonstrated the community’s willingness to recycle if services were easier to access.

“Our residents are already doing the right thing where they can. What they’ve told us is that they want it to be easier,” Mayor Whiteley said.

“A lot of people are travelling out of town just to recycle. That’s a clear signal we need to make recycling accessible right here in Warren Shire.”

The survey also found convenience and greater access to recycling were among residents’ highest priorities, ahead of cost considerations. More than 80 per cent of respondents indicated they would be likely or very likely to use a kerbside recycling service, while 74 per cent said improved local Return and Earn facilities would encourage more recycling.

According to Council’s report, the proposed service would involve a fortnightly kerbside collection using 240-litre recycling bins, with a tentative start date of Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The report estimates the service would cost about $150 per household each year, although final arrangements remain subject to planning and budget approval.

General Manager Gary Woodman said Council would focus on helping residents transition to the new system if approved.

“We’ll continue to keep the community informed and make it as easy as possible for people to get started once the new service is available,” Mr Woodman said.