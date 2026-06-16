Residents in NSW can now access zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 to fund lower energy upgrades to their homes, aimed at slashing bills and taking pressure off the grid.

Ahead of next week's state budget, the NSW government announced on Wednesday that a $557 million Home Energy Saver program would help fund major energy upgrades, including rooftop solar and home batteries, for low to middle income families.

Loans can also be accessed for basic home improvements such as insulation, reverse-cycle air conditioning, switchboard upgrades, ceiling fans and draught-proofing.

The means-tested program will only be available to households with a combined taxable income of up to $210,000 and is expected to benefit more than 32,000 families.

The scheme aims to recognise that while energy-efficient upgrades cut costs in the long run, upfront costs have locked many households out.

"We're stepping in to help where we can, so more families can access technology that lowers their bills and makes their homes more comfortable," Premier Chris Minns said.

"We know energy bills are putting pressure on families right now, and while this won't solve every cost-of-living challenge people are facing, it's practical help that can make a real difference."

The loans can be paid off over 10 years.

Discounts of up to $4000 on upgrades will also be available later in the year for households on a combined annual income of up to $80,000.

Renters can also apply for the discounts for home upgrades with their landlord's permission.

Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said every household that upgrades to more efficient technology is playing a part in the state's energy future.

"Making these technologies more accessible helps more households enjoy a cooler home in summer, a warmer home in winter, and smaller power bills every month."

The state budget is due to be delivered on June 23 with cost-of-living expected to be a central focus.