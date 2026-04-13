Not feeling your best and want to try something different for what afflicts you?

One of Australia’s most-revered spiritual Buddhist leaders visited Wellington recently for a two-day course on dealing with “physical, mental, and spiritual ailments” of the mind, body, and soul.

For the first time, the Venerable Gyaltsey Rinpoche visited the Tharpa Choeling Wellington Buddhist Centre, Arthur St, on April 11–12.

“Ven Rinpoche is a highly-revered teacher of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism, holding the prestigious ‘Acharya’ qualification in Buddhist philosophical education,” a spokesperson for the event said.

“Rinpoche divides His teaching time between Australia, Sikkim, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and New Zealand, while being the Spiritual Director of Kadri Bodhi Monastery in Sydney and… also serves as a representative of the 17th Karmapa in Australia.”

The course he runs examines how your mind and outlook affects your mental and physical health.

“Rinpoche... offers two days of teachings on ‘Medicine Buddha’, who is the supreme healer of physical, mental and spiritual ailments, embodying the compassionate healing activity of all ‘Enlightened Beings’,” the spokesperson added.

“He’s a well-respected llama and teacher, and (while it was his first time in Wellington) he is also the spiritual director of the ‘KYSL’ Buddhist centra at Molong,” they concluded.