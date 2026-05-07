The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging landholders to follow safe burning practices and notify authorities of their intent to burn, after more than 35 escaped burns on private land were reported across the state since the start of April.

While the Bush Fire Danger Period has ended for most of the state, landholders must still notify their local fire authority and neighbours before undertaking any burn and assess weather conditions carefully.

The RFS provides an online notification portal, allowing residents to quickly register planned burns via mobile or desktop.

RFS Commissioner Trent Curtin said the tool plays an important role in reducing unnecessary emergency responses.

“Over the coming months, many landholders will look to reduce fuel loads through burning. It’s essential this is done safely, and that both the RFS and neighbours are notified,” Commissioner Curtin said.

“It’s especially important to carefully consider the weather before lighting any fire.”

“Providing at least 24 hours’ notice helps ensure crews are not unnecessarily deployed and allows fire authorities to focus on genuine emergencies.”

Commissioner Curtin said while reducing fuel on private property is encouraged, it must always be carried out safely and in accordance with regulations.

“Before lighting any fire, ensure adequate fire breaks are in place and equipment is on hand to contain the burn,” he said.

“Every landholder has a responsibility to prevent fire from escaping their property. Failing to do so can have serious consequences.

“It’s also important to call Triple Zero immediately if you see an unattended fire so that crews can respond as quickly as possible.”

To notify your intent to burn, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or contact your local Fire Control Centre.