The Narromine Dolly Parton Festival is just a few sleeps away now and excitement is building in “Dollymine” – which the town temporarily transforms into every October – as the event approaches.

One of those set to be front and centre at this year’s festival is Narromine resident Robyn Masling, a diehard country music fan who has in the past shown her dedication by travelling around the state with husband Brian to attend music festivals.

The 77-year-old has attended every Dolly Festival since they began in 2022 and is getting her “Dolly on” for the fifth festival this Saturday, October 10.

Robyn posed for our photo in one of the three Dolly-themed outfits she has ready to go, complete with pink cowboy hat bearing faux rhinestones.

“Brian’s got his shirt and hat ready,” she added.

When asked what she thought was the best thing about the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival, Robyn said it was the fact the event was local.

“Having it in our own town – why would you not go to it?” she said

“And we thoroughly enjoy it. Brian's personally seen Dolly perform once in Sydney and I've seen her twice live in Sydney, and I just love her. And it's the atmosphere… it’s so exciting!”

Robyn and Brian firmly believe in supporting local events like the festival, as well as events held at the town’s pubs and clubs.

“We go to most things, entertainments at the clubs, and at the bowling club and the RSL, and we go to that even if they're not country, because you've got to support them, especially when a lot of it is free,” Robyn explained.

On festival day, Saturday, October 10, Robyn and Brian are looking forward to everything, she said.

“We’ll enjoy it all because we live here and we shop here,” Robyn explained.

“We're downtown early for the Street Party, we buy food and other things, and we go to the nighttime concert.”

The $15 entry fee for adults at the evening concert is very reasonable, she added, indicating she expected the price to be a lot higher.

Cale Oval is a short walk from the Masling home, meaning it’s not difficult for Robyn and Brian to attend the evening concert.

Robyn hopes local community members will back their homegrown festival and enjoy the fifth annual Narromine Dolly Parton Festival.

“I can’t wait!” she concluded.