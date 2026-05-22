Rural Generalists are often the first medical professionals on the scene when serious crashes occur on regional and remote roads, according to the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM), which is using National Road Safety Week to highlight their vital role in responding to road trauma.

ACRRM President Dr Rod Martin said road crashes remain a major challenge across rural and remote Australia, where long distances and delayed access to emergency services can significantly affect outcomes for injured motorists.

“When a crash happens on a rural or remote road, help is often much further away,” Dr Martin said.

“That means the first responder on scene is often a Rural Generalist.”

Dr Martin said Rural Generalists are uniquely equipped to manage emergencies, with advanced training in emergency medicine, anaesthetics and critical care that enables them to provide lifesaving treatment before patients reach hospital.

“The College provides intensive courses for all rural and remote doctors designed to support them across emergency situations,” he said.

“They can manage airways, control bleeding, stabilise patients and make life-saving decisions in those crucial early moments before getting to a hospital.”

He said many Rural Generalists encounter crashes while travelling through their communities and frequently stop to assist.

“They are often on the same roads as their patients. When something goes wrong, they stop and help – because that’s what they do,” Dr Martin said.

In smaller communities, road trauma can have an even greater impact because those involved are often known personally to the attending doctor.

“There is every chance the person involved is someone they know – a neighbour, a friend or a colleague,” he said.

As National Road Safety Week continues, Dr Martin urged motorists to take extra care, particularly on regional roads where fatigue, long travel distances, higher speeds and changing road conditions can increase risks.

“No doctor wants to meet their patient for the first time on the side of the road,” he said.

“We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe.”

National Road Safety Week runs from May 17 to May 24.