The newly elected mayor of Narromine Shire, Cr Lachlan Roberts, joined general manager Jane Redden and employees at the council’s works depot late last month to acknowledge the important work the organisation is doing in workplace health, safety and wellbeing.

The visit coincided with National Safe Work Month (NSWM), held during October to encourage Australian workplaces to prioritise safety, identify risks and strengthen their commitment to preventing workplace injuries and illness.

Ms Redden said workplace safety was part of the council's everyday culture, with every employee playing an important role in creating a safe and supportive working environment.

“This year's NSWM theme, ‘safe work is for life’, highlights the importance of protecting not only our employees' immediate safety but also their long-term physical and psychological health,” she said.

"Council’s employees work across a diverse range of environments, making it essential that we maintain a proactive approach to safety through regular toolbox meetings, hazard identification, risk management and open communication.”

Ms Redden said it was equally important to create a workplace where people feel comfortable speaking up, raising concerns, and looking out for one another.

“Safety isn't just about physical hazards – it's also about making sure our people feel valued, respected and supported,” she added.

Every Friday, employees wear colourful TradeMutt shirts as part of the council’s “Funky Friday” initiative to encourage conversations among colleagues about mental health, help reduce stigma, and reinforce the importance of checking in on one another.

Mayor Roberts appreciated the opportunity to meet the council's outdoor workforce, acknowledge their dedication and commitment to workplace health, safety and wellbeing, and thank them for the essential services they deliver across the shire.

Council's commitment to workplace safety is an ongoing one, with one simple goal, Ms Redden said.

“Everyone goes home safe and well at the end of every working day,” she concluded.