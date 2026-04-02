Gliding, rugby league, Vinnies (St Vincent De Paul Society), our regional towns, and the CWA (Country Women’s Association); are only some of the fields of endeavour where our more-mature citizenry are making a difference.

This follows five seniors in Dubbo Electorate were recently honoured for their valuable contribution to the community, receiving a Local Senior of the Year Award as part of the NSW Seniors Festival 2026, local member, Dugald Saunders, has revealed.

“It is my great privilege to recognise and celebrate the recipients of the ‘Local Senior of the Year Awards’, who do so much to make our community better every day”, Mr Saunders said.

“I sincerely thank you so much for the valuable contribution you make to the people of the Dubbo Electorate and for leaving a great legacy,” he added.

State Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders with Robin Godwin, recognised in the recent Local Senior of the Year Award.

Recipients of the NSW Seniors Festival Dubbo Electorate Local Senior Awards, he said, are:

• Robin Godwin; for demonstrated commitment to supporting her community through volunteering in various roles and positions of the CWA.

• Bob Walsh; for outstanding leadership and service to rugby league at local, regional and state levels alongside and an unwavering commitment to numerous local Narromine community clubs and groups.

• Les Lambert; for leadership and steadfast commitment to the Narromine community, serving as a long-term councillor, a dedicated Narromine Community Transport driver, and an active volunteer for other local service organisations.

• Anne Elliott; for passionate advocacy for Narromine and the sport of gliding, elevating its profile locally, nationally and internationally through outstanding promotion and service.

• Lance Thornton; for volunteering and supporting The St Vincent De Paul Society.